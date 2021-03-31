Hard year ahead for Syrian children, as aid dwindles

Syrian people's suffering is growing, but international aid is shrinking, amid no end in sight to its 10-year war.

Countries donated €5.5bn in assistance at a UN-led video-conference hosted in Brussels on Tuesday (30 March).

The EU pledged €1.1bn from its joint budget and member states added €2.6bn from national treasuries, including €1.7bn from Germany, its largest contribution in four years.

But the UK and US (which offered just €508m) cut their pledges from last year ...