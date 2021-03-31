Hard year ahead for Syrian children, as aid dwindles

Syrian people's suffering is growing, but international aid is shrinking, amid no end in sight to its 10-year war.
Countries donated €5.5bn in assistance at a UN-led video-conference hosted in Brussels on Tuesday (30 March).
The EU pledged €1.1bn from its joint budget and member states added €2.6bn from national treasuries, including €1.7bn from Germany, its largest contribution in four years.
But the UK and US (which offered just €508m) cut their pledges from last year ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
