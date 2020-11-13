Lithuania seeks EU reaction to Belarus killing

Lithuania is expecting an EU reaction to the "shocking" killing of a young Belarusian man.
"Shocked by the death of Roman Bondarenko," Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius said on Thursday (12 November).
"Astonishing cynicism, cruelty of the regime, and blunt ignorance of people's aspirations for changes," the minister added, after the death of the 31-year old Belarusian.
"He [Bondarenko] was brutally beaten by [Belarusian president Alexander] Lukashenko's thugs l...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
