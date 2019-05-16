Ad
euobserver
Skyline of Doha, the Qatar capital. The Trade Union Confederation estimates that if conditions don't improve, at least 4,000 workers will have died on the job by the time the competition kicks off (Photo: Wikimedia)

EU must hold Qatar to account for World Cup deaths

EU & the World
Opinion
by Willy Fautre, Brussels,

Qatar is due to defend its human rights record at the UN Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in Geneva this week, with concerns surrounding their treatment of World Cup workers likely to come to the fore.

The EU has a unique opportunity to push its labour rights agenda in the Gulf state, with the tournament throwing the country's dismal record on migrant workers firmly into the spotlight.

Concerns around Qatar's suitability to host the tournament have abounded since the shock decisi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Willy Fautre is the director of Human Rights Without Frontiers.

Related articles

How the World Cup exposed Russian chauvinism
All eyes on the FIFA World Cup - and on Russia
Skyline of Doha, the Qatar capital. The Trade Union Confederation estimates that if conditions don't improve, at least 4,000 workers will have died on the job by the time the competition kicks off (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Willy Fautre is the director of Human Rights Without Frontiers.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections