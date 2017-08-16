Ad
euobserver
Irish crossing point in 1968 - physical borders symbolise a return to a troubled past. (Photo: henrikjon)

UK seeks 'unprecedented' Irish border deal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK is to call for a “unique” deal on its Irish border, one day after its ideas on future EU trade were branded a “fantasy”.

There must be no return to the watchtowers and fences that marked the line between Ireland and Northern Ireland prior to the Good Friday peace accord of 1998, the British government said in a briefing note on Tuesday (15 August).

“Top of our list is to agree upfront no physical border infrastructure - that would mean a return to the border posts of the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ireland's PM in Northern Ireland to tackle Brexit issues
Irish crossing point in 1968 - physical borders symbolise a return to a troubled past. (Photo: henrikjon)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections