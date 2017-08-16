UK seeks 'unprecedented' Irish border deal

The UK is to call for a “unique” deal on its Irish border, one day after its ideas on future EU trade were branded a “fantasy”.

There must be no return to the watchtowers and fences that marked the line between Ireland and Northern Ireland prior to the Good Friday peace accord of 1998, the British government said in a briefing note on Tuesday (15 August).

“Top of our list is to agree upfront no physical border infrastructure - that would mean a return to the border posts of the ...