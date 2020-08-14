Lebanon is a new focal point

More than the tangible destruction, the explosion in the port of Beirut meant the ultimate destruction of hope for many civilians.
For weeks, residents of the Lebanese capital demonstrated against mismanagement and economic uncertainty.
The explosion, which originated in a government depot, confirmed the catastrophic condition of the country.
However, the impact continues. Beirut was long the last piece of Europe in the Middle East, a free-spirited metropolis on the Easte...
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.
