EU examines ways to trim Belarus sanctions

EU experts are preparing options on how to reduce Belarus sanctions, with a majority of EU states open to the idea of re-opening diplomatic ties with President Lukashenko's regime despite rigged elections.

A meeting of senior EU diplomats in the Political and Security Committee (PSC) in Brussels on Tuesday (30 September) called for the expert analysis, which will be put together on Thursday in the so-called COEST "working group."

Minimalist options could be suspending a 1997 ban o...