Ukraine ignores EU outcry, opens second case against Tymoshenko

Ukraine has filed a second case against former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko that could see her jailed for 12 years and forced to pay $405 million, despite an EU outcry against her first sentence for seven years and a $188 million fine.
The state security service, the SBU, said on Thursday (13 October) it has launched the proceedings over an alleged embezzlement dating back to 1997 when Tymoshenko's old company, United Energy Systems of Ukraine (UESU), supplied Russian gas to Ukraini...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
