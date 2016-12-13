Ad
euobserver
Turkish writers "can get into trouble so easily" but they have "to speak up," Elif Shafak said (Photo: Elif Shafak)

Interview

'Don't push Turkey away', says writer Elif Shafak

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Turkey is "sliding backwards" but the EU should not isolate it and should keep in contact with its civil society, Turkish author Elif Shafak has said.

"Freezing everything would play into the hands of populism," she told EUobserver about the call from some EU politicians, including the European Parliament, to stop accession negotiations with Turkey.

"Democrats in Europe need to understand that when Turkey is isolated, this only plays into the hands of isolationists, which means na...

