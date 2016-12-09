EU asylum return focus expands police scrutiny

The EU is kicking off talks to expand the scope of an asylum seeker database in an effort to step up returns of anyone with no legal rights to remain.

EU interior ministers agreed on Friday (9 December) to start talks with the EU parliament on Eurodac in hope of convincing MEPs to have it include other categories like stateless people.

The decision is part of a broader EU-led trend towards a digital police dragnet against migrants, including children, and others deemed to pose a p...