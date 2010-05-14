Ad
euobserver
Microelectronics - about 25 percent of Russia's GDP and almost half its state budget come from oil and gas income as things stand (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar)

EU to help Russia modernise its economy

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The upcoming EU-Russia summit is to see the launch of a new initiative designed to help bring Russia's petro-dominated economy into the modern age.

The "Partnership for Modernisation" began as a conversation between EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev at the last EU-Russia summit in November. The two sides are now racing against the clock to agree a joint communique for the top-level meeting in Rostov-on-Don on 31 May.

The EU commission i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Microelectronics - about 25 percent of Russia's GDP and almost half its state budget come from oil and gas income as things stand (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections