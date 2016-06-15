Ad
Brexit hopes for a swift leave, while Labour representative floats anti-immigration ideas. (Photo: slimmer_jimmer)

In and Out camps present Brexit scenarios

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

With eight days to go before the UK referendum on EU membership, the Leave campaign has presented a Brexit roadmap with actions that would settle the divorce.

The parliament should take immediate action to limit immigration and end the influence of the European Court of Justice, said Leave campaigner and leader of the House of Commons, Chris Grayling.

"After we vote Leave, the public need to see that there is immediate action to take back control from the EU,” he added.

He...

Tags

EU & the World
