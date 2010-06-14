EU expected to back Israel's flotilla probe plan

EU foreign ministers are likely to endorse Israel's model for an enquiry into the Gaza flotilla killings and to propose a new "mechanism" for letting aid into the Hamas-controlled strip.
A senior EU diplomatic source on Monday morning (14 June) told EUobserver there is a "good chance" that EU foreign ministers meeting later in the day in Luxembourg will back Israel's plan for a probe into the killing of nine Turkish citizens in international waters last month.
Israel on Sunday sai...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.