EU expected to back Israel's flotilla probe plan

EU foreign ministers are likely to endorse Israel's model for an enquiry into the Gaza flotilla killings and to propose a new "mechanism" for letting aid into the Hamas-controlled strip.

A senior EU diplomatic source on Monday morning (14 June) told EUobserver there is a "good chance" that EU foreign ministers meeting later in the day in Luxembourg will back Israel's plan for a probe into the killing of nine Turkish citizens in international waters last month.

Israel on Sunday sai...