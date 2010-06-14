Ad
euobserver
The killings aboard the Mavi Marmara - which saw commandos shoot Turkish citizens in the head at close range - have caused international outrage (Photo: FreeGazaMovement)

EU expected to back Israel's flotilla probe plan

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are likely to endorse Israel's model for an enquiry into the Gaza flotilla killings and to propose a new "mechanism" for letting aid into the Hamas-controlled strip.

A senior EU diplomatic source on Monday morning (14 June) told EUobserver there is a "good chance" that EU foreign ministers meeting later in the day in Luxembourg will back Israel's plan for a probe into the killing of nine Turkish citizens in international waters last month.

Israel on Sunday sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The killings aboard the Mavi Marmara - which saw commandos shoot Turkish citizens in the head at close range - have caused international outrage (Photo: FreeGazaMovement)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections