EU countries imposed the embargo in May 2011 (Photo: number10.gov.uk)

UK asserts right to 'independent foreign policy'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British leader David Cameron has said he might send arms to rebels in Syria whether fellow EU countries like it or not.

Speaking to the House of Commons liaison committee on Tuesday (12 March), he said: "I would like to continue with an EU approach … But if we cannot, it is not out of the question. We might have to do things in our own way."

He noted: "We are still an independent country. We can have an independent foreign policy. If, for instance, we felt that action needed to be...

Andrew Rettman

EU & the World

