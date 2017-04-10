US prevents G7 energy statement

A meeting between energy ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) and the EU ended on Monday (10 April) without a joint statement, as the United States did not want to endorse a text that referred to the Paris climate agreement and the clean energy transition.

Italian energy minister Carlo Calenda told a news conference that there would be no joint statement, Italian media reported on Monday.

A source close to the meeting confirmed US secretary of energy Rick Perry had informed his co...