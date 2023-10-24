The EU's funding and support for Israeli arms companies

Following the deadly 7 October attacks by militant group Hamas, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola reassured Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "Israel can count on the EU".
As they met in Tel Aviv, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) indiscriminately bombed the besieged enclave of Gaza and imposed collective punishment on its 2.3 million resid...
Niamh Ni Bhriain is war and pacification programme coordinator at the Transnational Institute, founded in 1974 as a international research and advocacy institute committed to building a just, democratic and sustainable planet.
