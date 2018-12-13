Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'

New EU human rights sanctions ought to be named after Russian activist Sergei Magnitsky, but only informally, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has said.
"Whenever we speak about it, we shall, I think, just refer to it as 'the Magnitsky law' or 'the Magnitsky initiative'," Rutte told MPs in a debate in The Hague on Wednesday (12 December).
The Dutch, backed by France, Germany, and the UK, recently launched an EU project to impose...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
