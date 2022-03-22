Ad
euobserver
Citizenship-stripping leads to the erosion of citizenship as a right. (Photo: Wayne MacPhail)

Stripping citizenship is a power best left to history books

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Laura van Waas & Maarten Vink, Tilburg/Brussels,

On 28 February 2022, Latvia decided to enable Latvian citizens to serve in the military of Ukraine.

While Latvian law states that nationality can be revoked if a citizen serves in the armed forces or military organisation of another country, it provides exemptions for several countries.

Ukraine has now been added to a list of exempted countries, meaning that Latvian citizens who ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Laura van Waas is co-director of the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion (ISI) and assistant professor at Tilburg Law School. Maarten Vink is co-director of the Global Citizenship Observatory (GLOBALCIT) and chair in citizenship studies at the Robert Schuman Centre, European University Institute.

Related articles

Foreign fighter diaries
Why I'm fighting in Ukraine — a Frenchman explains
Foreign fighter diaries — Part 2
Citizenship-stripping leads to the erosion of citizenship as a right. (Photo: Wayne MacPhail)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Laura van Waas is co-director of the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion (ISI) and assistant professor at Tilburg Law School. Maarten Vink is co-director of the Global Citizenship Observatory (GLOBALCIT) and chair in citizenship studies at the Robert Schuman Centre, European University Institute.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections