Stripping citizenship is a power best left to history books

On 28 February 2022, Latvia decided to enable Latvian citizens to serve in the military of Ukraine.
While Latvian law states that nationality can be revoked if a citizen serves in the armed forces or military organisation of another country, it provides exemptions for several countries.
Ukraine has now been added to a list of exempted countries, meaning that Latvian citizens who ...
Laura van Waas is co-director of the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion (ISI) and assistant professor at Tilburg Law School. Maarten Vink is co-director of the Global Citizenship Observatory (GLOBALCIT) and chair in citizenship studies at the Robert Schuman Centre, European University Institute.
