Russia attacks 'illegal' EU mission to Kosovo

Russia has warned the head of the United Nations against approving the EU's plans to launch a police and civilian mission to Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo this month.

Russian ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told journalists on Wednesday (6 February) that he was "sure" that UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon would "not legitimise" the EU's intention.

The nod of approval "would mean that Ban Ki-Moon was going beyond his responsibilities as secretary general", Mr Chizho...