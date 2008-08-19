Ad
The TV Tower memorial in Vilnius where Soviet forces killed 13 civilians in a 1991 uprising - Lithuanian memories are raw (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU-Russia 'business as usual' impossible, Lithuania says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU should consider diplomatic sanctions against Russia and speed up Georgia and Ukraine's EU and NATO integration to show Moscow that "muscle-flexing" does not work, Lithuanian foreign minister, Petras Vaitiekunas, said in an interview with EUobserver.

"We cannot and will not pretend that the EU will continue doing 'business as usual' with Moscow. This aggression has damaged the EU-Russian partnership," the minister said on Tuesday (19 August), as Russian tanks remained parked 45 ki...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

