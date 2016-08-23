Scottish leader warns of independence

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday (23 August) that leaving the EU would have a "huge cost" for Scotland and that independence remained an option to protect its interests.

According to a Scottish government analysis published on Tuesday, an EU exit would cost Scotland, by 2030, up to £11.2 billion (around €13 billion) a year, and a loss in tax revenue of up to £3.7-billion (€4.3 billion) a ye...