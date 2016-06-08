Austria's far-right party challenges election defeat

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) on Wednesday (8 June) filed a legal challenge at the constitutional court alleging "terrifying" irregularities in the presidential election two weeks ago in which their candidate narrowly lost.

"We are not sore losers. This is about protecting the very foundations of democracy," FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache was quoted as saying in Vienna by the AFP news agency.

"The extent of irregularities is more than terrifying. That's why I feel o...