Ad
euobserver
More than half of Belgium's Internet users are estimated to have a Facebook account (Photo: Maurizio Pesce)

Belgium tells Facebook to stop using tracking cookies

Digital
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A Belgian court told Facebook on Monday (9 November) it should stop tracking Belgians who aren't a member of the social networking site, or pay a daily penalty of €250,000 for as long as the practice continues.

The ruling comes after Belgium's privacy watchdog sued Facebook, for placing small files called cookies on people's computers, even if they had not given permission. Facebook has appealed the decision.

A spokesperson for the Dutch-language court of first instance in Brussel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Related articles

Irish court orders probe into Facebook privacy case
Facebook tracking said to breach EU law
Belgian privacy watchdog sues Facebook
EU to analyse role of Facebook and Google
More than half of Belgium's Internet users are estimated to have a Facebook account (Photo: Maurizio Pesce)

Tags

DigitalEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections