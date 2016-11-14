UK to remain in Europol for now

The British government has decided to opt in to a new regulation for Europol, ensuring it will still be part of the EU police agency after May 2017 despite negotiating UK's EU exit.

"The UK is leaving the EU but the reality of cross-border crime remains," minister for policing Brandon Lewis told MPs on Monday (14 November), while announcing the government's decision.

He said that "Europol provides a valuable service to the UK and opting in would enable us to maintain our current a...