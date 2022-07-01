Nato's Madrid summit — key takeaways

The summer heat in Spain can be a killer if you are not careful.
For Nato's Madrid summit, the scorching temperature wasn't the only the challenge they had to contend with.
An inexhaustible litany of security factors truly made this summit unprecedented in the alliance's 70-plus years of existence.
With a hot war raging on the continent and the prospect of expansionist aggression from Russia against allies to an acceler...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Roger Hilton is a defence fellow at the GLOBSEC think tank in Bratislava.
Roger Hilton is a defence fellow at the GLOBSEC think tank in Bratislava.