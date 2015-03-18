EU needs China to fight pollution and climate change

Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang's recent vow to combat pollution is among the most important developments in China for the EU, Ellis Mathews, head of the China division at the European External Action Service, has said.
Speaking at an event organised by the EU-Asia Centre in Brussels, Mathews was taking stock of EU-China relations, after the annual session of the National People's Congress in China, earlier this month.
In a significant Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here