euobserver
Dalia Grybauskaite: "We must reinforce the country's defence capacities" (Photo: U.S. Army Europe Images)

Lithuania to re-introduce military conscription

EU Political
by Zivile Kropaite, Vilnius,

In the wake of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Lithuania on Tuesday said it would take steps to reinstate basic military conscription for the next five years.

"We must reinforce the country's defence capacities. Under new geopolitical circumstances, the army must be properly prepared for the country's armed defence even in times of peace," Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite said following a meeting of the state defence council.

The compulsory military service would apply to men...

EU Political

Lithuanians back euro amid Russia tensions
euobserver

