Britain files request for EU sanctions on Hezbollah

The UK has asked EU countries to designate the military wing of Lebanese group Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.
A British foreign ministry spokesman told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday (21 May): "We are calling for Europe to respond collectively and robustly following the atrocious terrorist attack at Burgas airport ... We firmly believe that an appropriate EU response would be to designate Hezbollah's military wing as a terrorist organisation."
He added that it would help to ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
