Ad
euobserver
French protester holds poster of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah (Photo: looking4poetry)

Britain files request for EU sanctions on Hezbollah

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK has asked EU countries to designate the military wing of Lebanese group Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.

A British foreign ministry spokesman told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday (21 May): "We are calling for Europe to respond collectively and robustly following the atrocious terrorist attack at Burgas airport ... We firmly believe that an appropriate EU response would be to designate Hezbollah's military wing as a terrorist organisation."

He added that it would help to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Bulgaria names Hezbollah in bomb attack on EU territory
Put Hezbollah on EU terror list, Israeli President says
EU official: Hezbollah unlikely to get on terrorism blacklist
French protester holds poster of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah (Photo: looking4poetry)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections