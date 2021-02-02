Ad
Addis Ababa (Photo: EUobserver)

Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis risks getting worse, warns UN

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The UN refugee chief has warned that a humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia is at risk of spiralling if nothing is done.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (1 February), the UN high commissioner for refugees Flippo Grandi said the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is "extremely grave".

"The situation as I said is very grave, it is very urgent. Without further action it will get worse," he warned.

Grandi made the comments after visiting some of the refugee camps...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

