The commission is taking a three-pronged approach: €4bn to research vaccines, €2bn for treatments and €1.5bn to develop testing kits (Photo: European Commission)

EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission launches on Monday (4 May) the coronavirus global response framework to raise €7.5bn to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This joint action is in response to the World Health Organization (WHO) call to speed up the development of vaccines, treatment and testing capacity, ensuring that is equally "available to everyone and at affordable prices".

The initiative was proposed to the G20 group of world leaders by th...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

