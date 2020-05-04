EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission launches on Monday (4 May) the coronavirus global response framework to raise €7.5bn to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
This joint action is in response to the World Health Organization (WHO) call to speed up the development of vaccines, treatment and testing capacity, ensuring that is equally "available to everyone and at affordable prices".
The initiative was proposed to the G20 group of world leaders by th...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
