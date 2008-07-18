Ad
Spare EU agriculture monies may be given to third world farmers to buy seeds and other farming inputs (Photo: IITA)

Member states query 'Barroso's billion' for third world farmers

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission on Friday proposed to deliver €1 billion in emergency funding over the next two years to the developing world to help them grapple with the global food crisis.

A number of member states however are critical of the plan, saying that while something must be done to deal with the crisis, "Barroso's billion" - as one diplomat called emergency fund - is not the way to go about it.

The commission proposed the establishment of a special "facility for rapid respons...

EU & the World
EU & the World
