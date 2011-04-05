UN, France strike military targets in Ivory Coast

United Nations and French helicopters have carried out strikes against military targets belonging to incumbent president Laurent Gbagbo in the Ivory Coast, as forces loyal to president-elect Alassane Ouattara conduct a final offensive to capture the country's main city of Abidjan.

Forces loyal to Ouattara, the internationally recognised winner of disputed presidential elections last November, stepped up fighting in the city late on Monday evening (4 April), with reports of renewed gunf...