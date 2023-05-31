Europe's TV union wooing Lavrov for splashy interview

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is wooing Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for a splashy TV interview, despite his record of bizarre anti-Ukraine hate speech.
The EBU in Geneva, the same organisation which put on the Eurovision song contest in the UK in May, is now aiming for the Lavrov extravaganza to air in June.
It's to involve "three international correspondents" and be filmed by a "multi-camera TV news crew" at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, an ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
