Ad
euobserver
Esfahan mosque: Rohani's main election message was human rights reform (Photo: EUobserver)

Can nuclear talks be a template for human rights in Iran?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Omid Memarian, Brussels,

As the EU's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, leads the latest round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 group, it has become clear to the EU and the international community that president Hassan Rohani’s year in office has had some success in the foreign policy arena.

While expectations on nuclear co-operation raised hope internationally during Rohani’s campaign, domestically his popularity was anchored by a human rights message.

During his election campaign,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nobel winner: Iran should stop public executions if it wants better EU ties
Ashton looks to closer EU ties on Iran visit
Esfahan mosque: Rohani's main election message was human rights reform (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections