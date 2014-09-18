Can nuclear talks be a template for human rights in Iran?

As the EU's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, leads the latest round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 group, it has become clear to the EU and the international community that president Hassan Rohani’s year in office has had some success in the foreign policy arena.
While expectations on nuclear co-operation raised hope internationally during Rohani’s campaign, domestically his popularity was anchored by a human rights message.
During his election campaign,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
