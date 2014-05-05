Germany urges Russia and Ukraine to resume talks

Germany has urged Russia and Ukraine to come back to negotiations in Geneva after a deadly fire in Odessa.

Its foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, told the ARD broadcaster on Sunday (4 May): “In the many discussions I've had in the last couple of hours, I've been campaigning ... to hold a second meeting in Geneva to follow up on the first one.”

He noted the meeting is needed “finally to make clear agreements on how we can put an end to this conflict and gradually move towar...