Steinmeier described the Odessa incident as a 'wake-up call' on the gravity of the crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Germany urges Russia and Ukraine to resume talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has urged Russia and Ukraine to come back to negotiations in Geneva after a deadly fire in Odessa.

Its foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, told the ARD broadcaster on Sunday (4 May): “In the many discussions I've had in the last couple of hours, I've been campaigning ... to hold a second meeting in Geneva to follow up on the first one.”

He noted the meeting is needed “finally to make clear agreements on how we can put an end to this conflict and gradually move towar...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

