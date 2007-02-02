Mugabe question sparks controversy ahead of EU-Africa summit

With EU member states planning to update sanctions against the authoritarian government of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, France and Portugal are considering whether to use loopholes in the EU travel ban and invite him to key summits.

The EU is on 20 February expected to formally prolong the five year long sanctions against the African country - first put in place in 2002 after European observers were not allowed to watch over dubious Zimbabwean elections.

The measures restr...