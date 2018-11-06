Ad
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic: "I will try - without any passion - to make a rational and decent response to what was written in an opinion piece full of accusations against Serbia in EUobserver." (Photo: Franz Johann Morgenbesser)

Letter

Media freedom in Serbia - President Vucic responds

by President Aleksandar Vucic, Belgrade,

As the president of Serbia I have rarely reacted on media attacks against the country I lead, because I have always, it seems to me, understood well that each different opinion and criticism serve for changing things quickly in our country, for improving ourselves, and for providing normal functioning and full respect for democratic norms and laws.

But, I will try - without any passion - to make a rational and decent response to what was written in

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

