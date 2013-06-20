Ad
euobserver
Hezbollah flag at anti-Israel protest in Paris (Photo: looking4poetry)

EU countries block blacklisting of Hezbollah

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A small group of EU countries has again blocked Britain's bid to blacklist Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Diplomatic sources said Austria and the Czech republic led opposition at a meeting of EU countries' counter-terrorism specialists in Brussels on Wednesday (19 June).

Ireland, Italy and Poland also voiced concerns.

Objections centre around shaky evidence that Hezbollah bombed a bus containing Israeli tourists in Bulgaria last year.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry told E...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hezbollah flag at anti-Israel protest in Paris (Photo: looking4poetry)

