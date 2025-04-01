Ad
euobserver
Joakim Medin, the 40-year-old reporter working for the Dagens ETC newspaper, was arrested when his plane landed at Istanbul airport on 27 March (Photo: Dagens ETC)

Detained Swedish journalist sparks tensions in Swedish-Turkish relations

by Rasmus Canbäck, Stockholm,

"They are taking me in for questioning now."

That was the last message the editor-in-chief of the Swedish newspaper Dagens ETC received from Joakim Medin, his reporter, who had just landed i...

Author Bio

Rasmus Canbäck is a Swedish journalist specialising in the southern Caucasus region. He has worked in the region since 2016 and is the author of a book on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.


Joakim Medin, the 40-year-old reporter working for the Dagens ETC newspaper, was arrested when his plane landed at Istanbul airport on 27 March (Photo: Dagens ETC)

Tags

