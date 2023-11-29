Ad
euobserver
Sweden and Finland applied to join Nato last year (Photo: nato.int)

EU offers Turkey upgrade, as Sweden nears Nato entry

EU & the World
Nordics
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has offered Turkey almost all it wanted in return for ratifying Sweden's Nato entry, amid signs the saga is drawing to its climax.

The offer included launching new talks on modernising a 1995 EU-Turkey customs union and better visa-access to Europe for Turkish people.

It also included an upgrade in diplomatic relations more broadly speaking by reviving an EU-Turkey "association council" (yearly mini-summits with top EU officials) and regular ministerial-level talks on issu...

EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Sweden and Finland applied to join Nato last year (Photo: nato.int)

