The EU's five Kosovo non-recognisers have not budged on their positions in the past 12 years (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Kosovo to restart EU/US-led Serbia talks

by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

Restarting talks on Serbia relations will be the new Kosovo prime minister's top priority, he said, but will the EU or the US lead the process?

"The priority [of the new government] will be taking the responsibility to move forward on the dialogue [with Serbia] in cooperation with the EU and the USA, but not allowing change of territory or territorial exchange," Avdullah Hoti, the new leader, said after MPs voted him into office on Wednesday (3 June).

Fighting the pandemic, which ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

