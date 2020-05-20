EU rift deepens as Commission sticks to €1trn recovery

The EU Commission is still aiming for a higher than one-trillion-euro recovery fund, its vice president said on Tuesday (19 May) - some 24 hours after a German-French proposal called for a €500bn financial tool to help kickstart Europe's economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our ambition is not to increase the financing capacity in the range of hundreds of billions, but rather by a figure exceeding a trillion euros," commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said, after a meetin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.