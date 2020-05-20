Ad
Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz (seen here before social distancing) is leading the charge against a German-French plan to allow the EU commission to borrow big money on the capital market against the EU budget (Photo: Consilium)

EU rift deepens as Commission sticks to €1trn recovery

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission is still aiming for a higher than one-trillion-euro recovery fund, its vice president said on Tuesday (19 May) - some 24 hours after a German-French proposal called for a €500bn financial tool to help kickstart Europe's economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our ambition is not to increase the financing capacity in the range of hundreds of billions, but rather by a figure exceeding a trillion euros," commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said, after a meetin...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

