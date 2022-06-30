Israel smeared Palestinian activists, EU admits

The EU has overturned a funding ban on two Palestinian NGOs, effectively debunking an Israeli campaign to smear them as "terrorists".
The European Commission had been starving the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and Al-Haq of funds since last May, after Israel circulated a confidential report to EU capitals accusing them of terrorism.
But separately on 24 June and 28 June the EU envoy in Jerusalem, Kühn von Burgsdorff, wrote to each saying they were off the hook....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
