EU and Serbia say Eulex murder was political

EU officials and Serb politicians have said the killing of an EU policeman in north Kosovo on Thursday (19 September) is designed to harm the peace process.

Speaking at a press conference in Pristina the same day, Samuel Zbogar, the EU's top envoy in Kosovo, said: "We have a strong feeling that this attack was directed against the normalisation that we are trying to facilitate in Kosovo and in north Kosovo."

Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacic said in Belgrade: "It's not a shot at ...