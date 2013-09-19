Ad
Eulex at work: Borchardt said the mission is 'trying to do something good' for local people (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU and Serbia say Eulex murder was political

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU officials and Serb politicians have said the killing of an EU policeman in north Kosovo on Thursday (19 September) is designed to harm the peace process.

Speaking at a press conference in Pristina the same day, Samuel Zbogar, the EU's top envoy in Kosovo, said: "We have a strong feeling that this attack was directed against the normalisation that we are trying to facilitate in Kosovo and in north Kosovo."

Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacic said in Belgrade: "It's not a shot at ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

