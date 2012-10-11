Study: EU-accredited ships plundering African fish

Fish caught illegally off the coast of West Africa end up for sale in the European Union, according to a study by the UK-base charity Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF).

“The EU is relying too heavily on the assurances of flag states that plainly are not monitoring their fishing fleets in West Africa,” said EJF executive director Steve Trent in a statement on Thursday (11 October).

The 18-month study documented 252 reports of illegal pirate fishing by industrial vessels in ins...