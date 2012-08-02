Greece spooked by Syrian refugees

The surge of Syrian refugees into Turkey has spooked Greece into deploying 1,881 additional guards on its border.
"The deployment of the above border guards has begun today. They will be stationed there [in the Evros region, on the Greek-Turkish frontier] for two months and then they will be replaced by another 1,881 border guards," Greece's ministry of citizen protection told this website in an email on Thursday (2 August).
The Panhellenic Association of Border Guard Officers, a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.