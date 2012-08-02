Ad
Syrian girl in the Yayladagi refugee camp, on the Syria-Turkey border (Photo: FredomHouse)

Greece spooked by Syrian refugees

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The surge of Syrian refugees into Turkey has spooked Greece into deploying 1,881 additional guards on its border.

"The deployment of the above border guards has begun today. They will be stationed there [in the Evros region, on the Greek-Turkish frontier] for two months and then they will be replaced by another 1,881 border guards," Greece's ministry of citizen protection told this website in an email on Thursday (2 August).

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Lack of funding may force Syrian refugees into Europe
