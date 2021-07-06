EU alarmed by anti-LGBTIQ riot in Georgia

Most EU countries, including Hungary, have voiced solidarity with LGBTIQ protesters in Georgia after a violent mob halted their Pride march on Monday (4 July).

"We condemn today's violent attacks on the civic activists, community members, and journalists, as well as the failure of the government leaders and religious officials to condemn this violence," the EU states' embassies in Tbilisi said in a joint statement.

"Participation in peaceful gatherings is a human right guarantee...