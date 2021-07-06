Ad
"What happened is not the Georgia I know" Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili said (Photo: wikipedia creative commons)

EU alarmed by anti-LGBTIQ riot in Georgia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Most EU countries, including Hungary, have voiced solidarity with LGBTIQ protesters in Georgia after a violent mob halted their Pride march on Monday (4 July).

"We condemn today's violent attacks on the civic activists, community members, and journalists, as well as the failure of the government leaders and religious officials to condemn this violence," the EU states' embassies in Tbilisi said in a joint statement.

"Participation in peaceful gatherings is a human right guarantee...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

