Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit

Harsh words on Brexit overshadowed a G7 summit in the UK this weekend, which also pledged more vaccines for poor countries and criticised China on forced labour.

"I think we can sort it out but ... it is up to our EU friends and partners to understand that we will do whatever it takes," British prime minister Boris Johnson told the Sky News broadcaster on Saturday (12 June).

"I think if the protocol continues to be applied in this way, then we will obviously not hesitate to invo...