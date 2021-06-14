Ad
euobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson: the row on chilled meat exports was dubbed 'sausage wars' by British media (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Harsh words on Brexit overshadowed a G7 summit in the UK this weekend, which also pledged more vaccines for poor countries and criticised China on forced labour.

"I think we can sort it out but ... it is up to our EU friends and partners to understand that we will do whatever it takes," British prime minister Boris Johnson told the Sky News broadcaster on Saturday (12 June).

"I think if the protocol continues to be applied in this way, then we will obviously not hesitate to invo...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

