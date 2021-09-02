Russia-Ukraine war has 'global' importance, Biden says

US president Joe Biden has pledged to help Ukraine fight "Russian aggression", including with new arms supplies and potential sanctions against Nord Stream 2.
"The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression," Biden told press at his first summit with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.
"Today, we're going to discuss how the US can continue to support Ukraine as it advances its democ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.