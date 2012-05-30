EU justifies keeping Syrian ambassador in good books

Extra details have emerged on the three Syrian diplomats dubbed personae non gratae in the EU capital.

The men are: Mohammed Ayman Soussan (Syria's ambassador to Belgium and to the EU); Wael Saker (an attache in the Syrian embassy to Belgium, who is also accredited to the EU); and Safwan Bahloul (a third secretary in the Syrian embassy to Belgium).

Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders said on Tuesday (29 May) he did it because of the "extreme horror ... of the massacre commi...