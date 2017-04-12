MPs and media create Brexit hacking scare

Respectable news agencies from Europe and beyond reported on Wednesday (12 April) that the British referendum that led to the UK's departure from the EU may have been "hacked".
In a news ticker, EUobserver also initially used the word "hacked", which we quickly corrected.
This shocking revelation was reportedly uncovered by a committee in the UK's House of Commons.
However, the media reports appear to be based on a misunder...
